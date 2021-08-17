1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 05:17 PM ISTLivemint
With 4 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll touched 25,073. For the last 2 days, no COVID-related fatalities were reported from city
On Tuesday, the city also saw as many as 30 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,612
Delhi on Tuesday reported 38 cases coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 14,37,156, the city's heath bulletin notified today. Currently, there are 471 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 467 the previous day. Of these, 156 are under home isolation, down from 165 a day ago. The positivity rate is at 0.07%.
Meanwhile, with 4 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll touched 25,073. For the last 2 days, no COVID-related fatalities were reported from city. Twenty people have succumbed to the disease so far this month.