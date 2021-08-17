Delhi on Tuesday reported 38 cases coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 14,37,156, the city's heath bulletin notified today. Currently, there are 471 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 467 the previous day. Of these, 156 are under home isolation, down from 165 a day ago. The positivity rate is at 0.07%.

Meanwhile, with 4 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll touched 25,073. For the last 2 days, no COVID-related fatalities were reported from city. Twenty people have succumbed to the disease so far this month.

On Tuesday, the city also saw as many as 30 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,612.

As many as 53,345 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 28,343 were RT-PCR tests.

The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, while on Saturday, 50 COVID-19 cases one death was recorded. On Friday, the city had reported 50 cases and zero deaths.

