Showing a massive spike in the daily covid tally, Delhi in the last 24 hours reported 4,099 fresh cases taking the cumulitive total to 1458220, while the active caseload in the city touched 10,986, the health ministry data showed. With this the positivity rate in the city jumped to 6.4%.

In the last 24 hours, the city also reported one death that took the toll to 25100.

In the same time span, the national capital also recorded 1509 discharges pushing the recovery total to 1422124.

A total of 63,477 tests were conducted over this period.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows Omicron has been found in 81% of the samples tested and the new variant of concern is the reason behind the surge in coronavirus cases in the capital.

Of the latest 187 Covid samples tested, 152 had (81 per cent) Omicron and 8.5 per cent had Delta, he told the Delhi Assembly.

The minister told the assembly that none of the Omicron-infected patients in Delhi's hospitals have so far required oxygen.

"Till Sunday, there were around 8,000 active cases in Delhi and just 3.4 per cent of the total 9,024 Covid beds in hospitals were occupied. There were around 1,500 to 2,000 patients in hospitals when Delhi reported an equal number of active cases last time," he said.

