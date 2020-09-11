Home >News >India >Delhi reports 4,266 new covid-19 cases, 21 more deaths
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus (REUTERS)
Delhi reports 4,266 new covid-19 cases, 21 more deaths

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 09:20 PM IST ANI

  • Coronavirus caseload in Delhi now stands at 2.09 lakh while death toll surpassed the mark of 4,600
  • There are 26,907 active cases in the national capital while 1,78,154 cases have recovered so far

NEW DELHI : Delhi reported 4,266 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking national capital's tally to over 2.09 lakh.

There are 26,907 active cases in the national capital while 1,78,154 cases have recovered or have been discharged.

"Delhi reports 4,266 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754recovered/discharged. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907," said the Government of Delhi.

Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

