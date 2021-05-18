This is the fifth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases.
However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 65,004, conducted on Saturday.
The Delhi government conducted 43,915 RT-PCR test and 21,089 rapid antigen tests in last 24 hours. The national capital has conducted 1,84,07,486 tests to date.
Meanwhile, the daily recoveries in the national capital surged to 9,403. The total recoveries stood at 13,29,899 as of May 18.
Additionally, 11,33,10 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in last one day. Of which, 93,718 were administered with the first dose of vaccine and 19,592 were administered with the second dose of vaccine in 24 hours.
The coronavirus situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.