Delhi on Tuesday recorded 4,482 fresh Covid-19 cases and 265 fatalities while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89%, the lowest in over a month, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 14,02,873 and the death toll to 22,111, it said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases.

However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 65,004, conducted on Saturday.

The Delhi government conducted 43,915 RT-PCR test and 21,089 rapid antigen tests in last 24 hours. The national capital has conducted 1,84,07,486 tests to date.

Meanwhile, the daily recoveries in the national capital surged to 9,403. The total recoveries stood at 13,29,899 as of May 18.

Additionally, 11,33,10 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in last one day. Of which, 93,718 were administered with the first dose of vaccine and 19,592 were administered with the second dose of vaccine in 24 hours.

The coronavirus situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to suspend Singapore flights amid rising concerns that Covid-19 mutant could hurt the kids.

Kejriwal argued that the new Singapore Covid variant could "come as a third wave" in India.





