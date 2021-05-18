Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 4,482 new Covid cases; positivity rate dips to 6.89% in 24 hrs

Delhi reports 4,482 new Covid cases; positivity rate dips to 6.89% in 24 hrs

Premium
New Delhi: A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment at Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 care centre.
1 min read . 03:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This is the fifth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases
  • The daily recoveries in the national capital surged to 9,403

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 4,482 fresh Covid-19 cases and 265 fatalities while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89%, the lowest in over a month, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 4,482 fresh Covid-19 cases and 265 fatalities while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89%, the lowest in over a month, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 14,02,873 and the death toll to 22,111, it said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

With this, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 14,02,873 and the death toll to 22,111, it said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This is the fifth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases.

However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 65,004, conducted on Saturday.

The Delhi government conducted 43,915 RT-PCR test and 21,089 rapid antigen tests in last 24 hours. The national capital has conducted 1,84,07,486 tests to date.

Meanwhile, the daily recoveries in the national capital surged to 9,403. The total recoveries stood at 13,29,899 as of May 18.

Additionally, 11,33,10 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in last one day. Of which, 93,718 were administered with the first dose of vaccine and 19,592 were administered with the second dose of vaccine in 24 hours.

The coronavirus situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

New Covid strain: Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel flights from Singapore immediately

2 min read . 03:20 PM IST
Premium

Odisha govt extends lockdown till 1 June to check Covid surge. What's allowed, what's not

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
Premium

Gujarat: COVID curfew extended in Ahmedabad till 21 May. Details here

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Premium

Look who sold their bitcoin in the recent price correction

2 min read . 02:29 PM IST

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to suspend Singapore flights amid rising concerns that Covid-19 mutant could hurt the kids.

Kejriwal argued that the new Singapore Covid variant could "come as a third wave" in India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!