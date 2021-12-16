National capital Delhi on Thursday reported four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. With this, the total count in the city has surged to 10. Out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at LNJP hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, adding that, none of the patients have faced any severe symptoms. He said that 40 people are admitted to the special facility at Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected cases of the new Covid variant. Of the 40 people, 38 are Covid positive.

Expressing concern, Jain said several international travellers are turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"Eight such people were admitted to the hospital today (Thursday)," he said.

This week, the Centre revised new Covid-related rules for travellers entering to India. Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for the passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Besides, 2% of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

Yesterday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) extended the coronavirus-related curbs till 31 December midnight as Omicron threat looms large.

In order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in the national capital will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of 31 December and 1 January.

The DDMA said that bars and restaurants will operate with 50% of the seating capacity. The DDMA order also continued the curbs on banquet halls to hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions, and marriages.

