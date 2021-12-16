Delhi reports 4 new cases of Omicron variant of Covid; India's tally rises to 77

National capital Delhi on Thursday reported four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. With this, the total count in the city has surged to 10. Out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at LNJP hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, adding that, none of the patients have faced any severe symptoms. He said that 40 people are admitted to the special facility at Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected cases of the new Covid variant. Of the 40 people, 38 are Covid positive.

