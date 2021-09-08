A total of 75,079 swab samples were tested the day before, out of which 51,328 were RTPCR tests. The test positivity rate is 0.05%.
Meanwhile, in the same time span 13 people recovered from the deadly virus, and with that the total number of recoveries reached 14,12,585.
The national capital on Tuesday recorded 50 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.
On Sunday, the city reported 30 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Saturday, 55 COVID-19 cases were reported.
Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.
On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.