Delhi on Wednesday reported 41 new Covid cases pushing the cumulative total to 14,38,082, the city health bulletin said. With that, the active cases stands at 414.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital also reported zero death and with that the toll stands at 25,083.

A total of 75,079 swab samples were tested the day before, out of which 51,328 were RTPCR tests. The test positivity rate is 0.05%.

Meanwhile, in the same time span 13 people recovered from the deadly virus, and with that the total number of recoveries reached 14,12,585.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 50 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Sunday, the city reported 30 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Saturday, 55 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.