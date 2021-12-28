As many as 496 COVID-19 cases and one death has been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 14,44,179. Currently, the active tally is at1,612. Meanwhile, with the single death today, the death toll touched 25,107.

The national capital also logged 172 recoveries in the same time span taking the total to 14,17,460.

A total of 55,865 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate jumped to .89%.

The city on Monday reported 331 fresh Covid cases.

Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan."

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added.

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital in view of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed. Delhi Metro will run with 50 per cent seating capacity and travelling standing will not be allowed. "At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 per cent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.