National capital Delhi reported 53 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 14,37,091. The daily case positivity rate in the city was recorded at 0.08 per cent after 65,007 Covid-19 tests during the day. No patient succumbed to the virus, keeping the cumulative death toll at 25,069.

The cumulative positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 5.82 per cent, whereas the overall fatality rate is now 1.74 per cent.

With respect to Covid-19 management, there are 287 patients admitted in hospitals and four in dedicated Covid-19 centres. There are 169 individuals currently under home isolation.

A total of 45,971 RTPCR or CBNAAT or True Nat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 19,036 rapid antigen tests were done during this time.

On the vaccination front, 1,57,709 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this 90,210 received the first dose, while 67,499 got their second dose.

