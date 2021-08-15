Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 53 Covid cases, no deaths in a day; positivity rate at 0.08%

Delhi reports 53 Covid cases, no deaths in a day; positivity rate at 0.08%

Premium
A total of 1,57,709 beneficiaries were inoculated in Delhi during the last 24 hours.
1 min read . 04:40 PM IST Livemint

The cumulative positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 5.82 per cent, whereas the overall fatality rate is now 1.74 per cent

National capital Delhi reported 53 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 14,37,091. The daily case positivity rate in the city was recorded at 0.08 per cent after 65,007 Covid-19 tests during the day. No patient succumbed to the virus, keeping the cumulative death toll at 25,069.

National capital Delhi reported 53 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 14,37,091. The daily case positivity rate in the city was recorded at 0.08 per cent after 65,007 Covid-19 tests during the day. No patient succumbed to the virus, keeping the cumulative death toll at 25,069.

The cumulative positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 5.82 per cent, whereas the overall fatality rate is now 1.74 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 5.82 per cent, whereas the overall fatality rate is now 1.74 per cent.

With respect to Covid-19 management, there are 287 patients admitted in hospitals and four in dedicated Covid-19 centres. There are 169 individuals currently under home isolation.

With respect to Covid-19 management, there are 287 patients admitted in hospitals and four in dedicated Covid-19 centres. There are 169 individuals currently under home isolation.

A total of 45,971 RTPCR or CBNAAT or True Nat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 19,036 rapid antigen tests were done during this time.

A total of 45,971 RTPCR or CBNAAT or True Nat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 19,036 rapid antigen tests were done during this time.

On the vaccination front, 1,57,709 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this 90,210 received the first dose, while 67,499 got their second dose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On the vaccination front, 1,57,709 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this 90,210 received the first dose, while 67,499 got their second dose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!