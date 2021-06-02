National capital Delhi on Wednesday saw the Covid-19 test positivity rate dipping below 1% for the third day in a row.

On Wednesday, Delhi's Covid positivity rate stood at 0.78%. On Tuesday and on Monday, the positivity rate came down to 0.88% and 0.99%, respectively.

Moreover, the national capital also reported a decline in daily active cases on June 2, according to the state's health bulletin. The city recorded 576 daily new Covid-19 cases against 623 cases on Tuesday.

However, the city saw a rise in daily deaths in Covid cases on Wednesday. A total of 103 deaths were reported today, while the city reported 62 deaths yesterday.

A total of 73,451 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 51,349 RT PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 per cent, the bulletin said.

There are 9,364 active cases, down from 10,178 a day before. As many as 4,531 people are recovering in home isolation, it said.

Out of 24,584 beds in hospitals, 20,572 are vacant.

The bulletin said 1,287 more patients recuperated from COVID-19 on the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to over 13.93 lakh.

A total of 50,658 people were vaccinated in Delhi in the last 24 hours. So far, over 54 lakh people have been inoculated, including over 12,41,093 lakh who have received both doses of the vaccine, it added.

