According to the Centre's CoWIN portal, 2.02 lakh vaccine doses were given on Monday, while 2.07 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on Saturday.
Only 9,563 doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday as government vaccination centres remained closed.
Since the beginning of the inoculation drive in the national capital on January 16, more than 75 lakh vaccine doses have been given. Over 17 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine.
According to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin, the city had 7.06 lakh vaccine doses with it till Monday morning.
On Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government has informed the Centre that the city needs 45 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in July to keep up the current vaccination rate of 1.5 lakh jabs daily.
"More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases," she had said.
According to Atishi, 25% of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of vaccine. Ninety-two lakh people in this age group are eligible for vaccination in the city.
Delhi was reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.
On April 20, Delhi had recorded 28,395 cases, the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
However, with positivity rate remaining below 1% for weeks, the Delhi government announced the partial lifting of curbs this month.
On Monday, Gyms and yoga centres in the national capital reopened after a three-month closure due to coronavirus.
Delhi government has also allowed weddings at banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels with 50 people in attendance under the phased unlock process as the Covid situation continues to improve.
