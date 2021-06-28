National capital Delhi on Monday recorded 59 fresh cases and two deaths, lowest daily count and fatalities in 24 hours, this year.

With this, the positivity rate in the capital has declined to 0.10% on Monday.

The active case count in Delhi stands at 1,553, while the recoveries have surged to 14,07,473.

So far, 24,967 people have died due to Covid-19 in Delhi.

As per Delhi's health bulletin, only 1,015 hospitals are occupied while 22,683 are vacant. As many as 467 people are under home isolation.

Delhi conducted 58,895 Covid test in the last 24 hours, of which 47,407 were RTPCR tests.

Over two lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Monday, according to the CoWIN portal, an online platform used for monitoring the delivery of jabs nationwide.

This is the second time in the last three days that the number of daily vaccinations crossed the two-lakh mark.

According to the Centre's CoWIN portal, 2.02 lakh vaccine doses were given on Monday, while 2.07 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on Saturday.

Only 9,563 doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday as government vaccination centres remained closed.

Since the beginning of the inoculation drive in the national capital on January 16, more than 75 lakh vaccine doses have been given. Over 17 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine.

According to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin, the city had 7.06 lakh vaccine doses with it till Monday morning.

On Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government has informed the Centre that the city needs 45 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in July to keep up the current vaccination rate of 1.5 lakh jabs daily.

"More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases," she had said.

According to Atishi, 25% of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of vaccine. Ninety-two lakh people in this age group are eligible for vaccination in the city.

Delhi was reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.

On April 20, Delhi had recorded 28,395 cases, the highest daily rise since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

However, with positivity rate remaining below 1% for weeks, the Delhi government announced the partial lifting of curbs this month.

On Monday, Gyms and yoga centres in the national capital reopened after a three-month closure due to coronavirus.

Delhi government has also allowed weddings at banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels with 50 people in attendance under the phased unlock process as the Covid situation continues to improve.









