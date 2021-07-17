Delhi recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case tally in the national capital to 14,35,478. The overall case positivity rate in the city stands at 6.32 per cent, according to a health bulletin by Delhi government released on Saturday. It further mentioned that 76,421 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, translating into a daily positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

The city reported four deaths due to virus during the day, taking the overall Covid-19 death toll to 25,027. The total case fatality rate in Delhi now stands at 1.74 per cent.

A total of 91 Covid-19 patients were discharged during the day. The total number of recoveries in the city now stands at 14,09,830.

In terms of Covid-19 management, the bulletin showed that Covid-19 patients currently occupy 342 hospital beds, eight beds in dedicated Covid care centres and none in the dedicated health centres. There are 212 patients in home isolation.

On the vaccination front, 87,403 beneficiaries received the Covid vaccine in Delhi during the last 24 hours. Of this, 62,412 beneficiaries received the first dose, whereas the 24,991 got the second dose.

So far, 92,58,675 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the city, with 70,70,018 receiving the first dose, while 21,88,657 have got the second dose as well

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics