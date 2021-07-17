Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 59 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in a day

Delhi reports 59 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in a day

Premium
Travellers being tested for Covid-19 before onward travel at the New Delhi Railway station.
1 min read . 07:02 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

A total of 91 Covid-19 patients were discharged during the day in Delhi, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,09,830

Delhi recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case tally in the national capital to 14,35,478. The overall case positivity rate in the city stands at 6.32 per cent, according to a health bulletin by Delhi government released on Saturday. It further mentioned that 76,421 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, translating into a daily positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

Delhi recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case tally in the national capital to 14,35,478. The overall case positivity rate in the city stands at 6.32 per cent, according to a health bulletin by Delhi government released on Saturday. It further mentioned that 76,421 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, translating into a daily positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

The city reported four deaths due to virus during the day, taking the overall Covid-19 death toll to 25,027. The total case fatality rate in Delhi now stands at 1.74 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The city reported four deaths due to virus during the day, taking the overall Covid-19 death toll to 25,027. The total case fatality rate in Delhi now stands at 1.74 per cent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A total of 91 Covid-19 patients were discharged during the day. The total number of recoveries in the city now stands at 14,09,830.

In terms of Covid-19 management, the bulletin showed that Covid-19 patients currently occupy 342 hospital beds, eight beds in dedicated Covid care centres and none in the dedicated health centres. There are 212 patients in home isolation.

On the vaccination front, 87,403 beneficiaries received the Covid vaccine in Delhi during the last 24 hours. Of this, 62,412 beneficiaries received the first dose, whereas the 24,991 got the second dose.

So far, 92,58,675 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the city, with 70,70,018 receiving the first dose, while 21,88,657 have got the second dose as well

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!