OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 61 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths today; positivity rate at 0.08%

Delhi reported 61 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours to Thursday, showed a health bulletin by Delhi government. The national capital also saw two deaths due to the virus. A total of 54 Covid-19 patients were cured today, leaving 518 active cases in the city.

During the day, 72,518 Covid-19 tests were done, marking a daily positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the bulletin showed.

Delhi has seen 14,36,579 total Covid cases so far, with a cumulative positivity rate of 5.99 per cent. So far, 14,11,001 patients have been discharged while 25,060 have lost their lives to the virus, taking the case fatality rate to 1.74 per cent.

On Covid management, 289 patients are admitted in hospitals, while two are in dedicated Covid care centre. A total of 166 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi recorded 47,960 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, and True Nat tests, and 24,558 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours. More than 2.4 crore Covid-19 tests have been done across the city.

In the last 24 hours, 45,949 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 40,231 received the second dose as well. The city saw 86,180 vaccinations in total during the day.

So far, almost 1.04 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi, of which, 75.8 lakh have been given the first dose, while over 28 lakh have received the full regimen of Covid-19 vaccination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Metro Pink Line: The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line covers 38 stations. (HT)

Delhi Metro Pink Line to be longest corridor, new trains start tomorrow

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. (Photo: iStock)

UK eases covid-related travel restrictions for Indians

2 min read . 01:58 PM IST
Covid-19 updates: India's active case count goes up to 4,11,076 on August 5 (Bloomberg)

Covid-19 updates: India records 42,982 cases, 533 deaths in a day

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout