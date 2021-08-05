Delhi reported 61 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours to Thursday, showed a health bulletin by Delhi government . The national capital also saw two deaths due to the virus. A total of 54 Covid-19 patients were cured today, leaving 518 active cases in the city.

During the day, 72,518 Covid-19 tests were done, marking a daily positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the bulletin showed.

Delhi has seen 14,36,579 total Covid cases so far, with a cumulative positivity rate of 5.99 per cent. So far, 14,11,001 patients have been discharged while 25,060 have lost their lives to the virus, taking the case fatality rate to 1.74 per cent.

On Covid management, 289 patients are admitted in hospitals, while two are in dedicated Covid care centre. A total of 166 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi recorded 47,960 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, and True Nat tests, and 24,558 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours. More than 2.4 crore Covid-19 tests have been done across the city.

In the last 24 hours, 45,949 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 40,231 received the second dose as well. The city saw 86,180 vaccinations in total during the day.

So far, almost 1.04 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi, of which, 75.8 lakh have been given the first dose, while over 28 lakh have received the full regimen of Covid-19 vaccination.

