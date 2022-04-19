Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh COVID19 cases, and with that, the active tally stands at 1,274 and the cumulative total reached 1869683, the city health bulletin informed. The positivity rate touched 4.42% with the new cases today.

However, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and with that, the total COVID fatalities stand at 26160. Meanwhile, with 414 recoveries, the recovery total reached 1841576.