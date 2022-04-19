OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi reports 632 new COVID cases in 24hrs; positivity rate at 4.42%
Listen to this article

Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh COVID19 cases, and with that, the active tally stands at 1,274 and the cumulative total reached 1869683, the city health bulletin informed. The positivity rate touched 4.42% with the new cases today. 

However, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and with that, the total COVID fatalities stand at 26160. Meanwhile, with 414 recoveries, the recovery total reached 1841576. 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout