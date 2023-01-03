At a time when the fresh cases of Covid-19 are rising globally, the number of cases in the national capital seems to be under control as Delhi reported less than 10 cases of Covid-19 virus for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 7 cases of the Covid-19 virus and the test positivity rate (TPR) of the capital city stands at 0.21%.

According to the bulletin from the health department, currently, active cases in Delhi stand at 34. On Tuesday, five patients recovered from the Covid-19 disease, which brought the total recoveries in the city to 19,80,689. The health department noted that no new deaths were reported and the number of deaths remains the same at 26,521.

The Delhi government conducted 3,366 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 2,582 cases fresh cases of Covid-19. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 222 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the test conducted in the country are a substantial rise from the previous day. In the last 24 hours, conducted 1,51,186 tests compared to 92,955 tests the previous day. The health department of the nation has administered 45,769 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reported that a total of five cases of Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variants have been identified in India. It should be highlighted that the variants of Covid-19 known as XBB.1.5 is what caused the significant increase in cases in the United States.

Three of these cases are found in Gujarat, one in Karnataka , and one in Rajasthan, according to INSACOG. According to the INSACOG's bulletin, Omicron and its sub-lineages have remained the dominant variety in India, with the most common sub-lineage circulating throughout the entire nation being "XBB."

“Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalization has not been observed over this period," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)