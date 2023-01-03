Delhi reports 7 fresh cases of Covid-19, test positivity rate at 0.21%2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- India on Tuesday reported 2,582 cases fresh cases of Covid-19
At a time when the fresh cases of Covid-19 are rising globally, the number of cases in the national capital seems to be under control as Delhi reported less than 10 cases of Covid-19 virus for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 7 cases of the Covid-19 virus and the test positivity rate (TPR) of the capital city stands at 0.21%.