Delhi reported 72 new COVID cases, 88 recoveries and one death in the past 24 hours, according to daily bulletin by the health department. With this, active cases have down to 671, while total recoveries have jumped to 14,09,660.





On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 77 new cases with positivity rate at 0.10%.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the city had gained control over the second wave of the Covid and stressed that the government was ramping up its infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

The national capital faced a brutal second wave that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the national capital had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest ever since the pandemic broke. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

The infection cases started declining around mid-May and now the positivity rate is below one per cent.

Jain shared a video about the initiatives of the government and credited "active decision making" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi gaining control over the cases.

"Delhi has gained control over the 2nd wave of Covid-19. This has been possible due to timely action & active decision making by Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Delhi Government is actively strengthening its infrastructure in the fight against Corona. #DelhiFightsCorona," the Health minister said in a tweet.

Today, India reported 41,806 new infection cases, which was higher than what was recorded on Wednesday — 38,792 cases. The country has also reported 39,130 recoveries and 581 deaths.

The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 3,09,87,880, including 3,01,43,850 recoveries and 4,32,041 deaths. India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,11,989.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 43,80,11,958 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 14, of which 19,43,488 samples were tested yesterday.

