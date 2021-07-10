Delhi reports 76 new Covid cases, one more death; positivity falls below 0.10%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi recorded 76 fresh Covid cases and one death due in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. The city's positivity rate has slipped to 0.09 per cent. The infection positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 per cent on Friday from 0.12 per cent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were reported in the national capital.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 79 cases of the infection and four fatalities. A day later, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On Friday, the daily infection tally was 81 and three deaths were recorded.

Earlier in the day, the central government informed the Delhi High Court that it has asked all states and Union territories (UT) to ensure strict compliance with the national directives for coronavirus management and take necessary.

The central government also stated that while the opening of activities after a decline in infection cases was essential, the states and UTs must ensure that “the whole process is carefully calibrated".

The statement was made in a status report filed by the Centre in connection with the high court's suo motu proceedings on violation of Covid protocols in various markets in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre has submitted that national directives for Covid management include face coverings, social distancing, not spitting in public places, work from home, staggering of work/business hours, screening and hygiene and frequent sanitisation.

