As many as 766 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,53,428, said the state health department on Wednesday. The positivity rate has fallen to 1.37%.

This marks a rise of nearly 10 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 756 new infections on Tuesday and the positivity rate was 1.52%.

Further, five more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 26,086 and the fatality rate is 1.41%.

According to the state health department, 901 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,24,145.

The city has 3,197 active Covid-19 cases of which 2,041 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones are as of date are 13,183.

During the last 24 hours, 89,670 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 12,081 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 72,654 the second dose.

A total of 3,07,16,740 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,72,05,748 were the first dose while 1,31,40,217 were the second dose in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on 13 January.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may decide to further relax the Covid-19 restriction in the national capital soon.

This comes after demands were raised by several quarters, including traders and political parties, for the lifting of the night curfew and permitting weekly markets in all municipal zones.

The central government on Wednesday also asked states to review and alter the additional Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed after a sudden surge in infections.

“In view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. However, while effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions," wrote Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states.

“Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation are showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity," he added.

