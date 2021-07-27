Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 77 fresh COVID cases pushing the overall infection tally to 14,36,026, the city health bulletin said. Meanwhile with two death in 24 hours, the toll rose to 25,046. Currently, the active number of cases in the city is 570.

The positivity rate in the city rose to 0.11% from yesterday's .07%.

A total of over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far. In the last 24 hours, as many as 42 people recovered from the deadly virus.

On Monday, the city had reported 39 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death due to the infection. Meanwhile, capital logged 66 COVID-19 cases and two death on Sunday. The day before, it registered 66 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. On both days, the positivity rate was .09%.

As per the health bulletin, 76,095 tests, including 54,159 RT-PCR tests and 21,936 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of tests conducted in Delhi to 2,25,03,065.

The bulletin said 1,29,054 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Total beneficiaries inoculated in the national capital is 90,73,103.

The national capital was brutally threatened by the second wave of the pandemic. The existing health infrastructure was unable to cater to the patients as cases surged in huge number on daily basis.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate stood at a record 36.2 per cent. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The capital has recorded 2,320 cases of coronavirus in the last 30 days (since June 25), 77 cases a day on an average.

Experts have said that while a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections and vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second wave-like crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.