As many as 8,521 people were found to have contracted coronavirus in Delhi today, taking the total cases to 7,06,526, while the active cases stands at 26,63, the health bulletin said. This is the second highest single-day spike since pandemic began. On November 11, Delhi had reported 8,593 cases, the highest till date for the city. Since Thursday, the city has been witnessing a huge surge in coronavirus cases, adding over 7,500 infection in just 24 hours. On Wednesday, as many as 5,506 patient were found infected, while on Tuesday, the number of new cases were 5,100.

The national capital also saw 5,032 discharges today taking the recovery total to 6,68,699. Meanwhile, with 39 related fatalities the death toll touched 11,196.

The positivity rate showed a slight dip at 7.79 per cent on Friday from 8.1 per cent the day before, according to the bulletin. A total of 1,09,398 tests, including 70,403 RT-PCR tests and 38,995 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Amidst the massive spike, the Delhi government Friday order closure of all schools till further orders. “Due to rising covid-19 cases, all government and private schools and all the classes will remain shut till further notice," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

The blanket closure of school announcement comes a week after the state education department had said that secondary and senior secondary students may continue to come to schools for certain guidance and exam even as younger students were directed to stay home.

Meanwhile, the government has taken several measures to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, which includes imposing a night curfew, random checking at the airport, restricting number of events in marriages and funeral.

Owing to the sudden surge, the government also asked 115 private hospitals which are registered for COVID-related treatment to reserve at least 50 per cent of their total ICU and wards bed exclusively for COVID patients, PTI reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 650-bed Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGGSH) has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility. All non-COVID services have been suspended till further orders, officials said on Friday. Also, the government on Thursday ordered to increase the total number of beds reserved for COVID19 patients at Lok Nayak Hospital and the GTB Hospital. An ANI report said that the number of beds in Lok Nayak Hospital increased from 1,000 to 1,500, and at GTB Hospital, it was increased from 500 to 1,000.

(With inputs from agencies)













