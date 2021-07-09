Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi reports 81 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in a day

A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi.
1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Overall Covid-19 tally in Delhi stands at 14,34,954, while the total death toll is now 25,011
  • cumulative positivity rate in Delhi is 6.48 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent

Delhi saw 81 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, whereas three patients succumbed to the virus during this time, showed a state health bulletin on Friday. While the number of new infections slipped from 93 a day before, the daily addition to the Covid-19 death toll remained the same.

The overall Covid-19 tally in Delhi now stands at 14,34,954, while the total death toll is now 25,011. The cumulative positivity rate in the city is now 6.48 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi saw 127 recoveries, taking the total of cured Covid-19 patients to 14,09,145. Currently, there are 798 active cases in the city.

Out of 14,060 hospital beds reserved for beds for Covid-19 patients, 450 are occupied, the state health bulletin showed. Only 10 beds, of 3,861, in dedicated Covid-19 care centres are occupied. None of the 177 beds in dedicated Covid-19 health centres is taken. A total of 257 patients are in home isolation.

A total of 73,192 Covid-19 tests were conducted across Delhi on Friday. Of this, 48,500 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True NAT tests, whereas the remaining 24,692 were rapid antigen tests.

So far, 2,21,45,913 tests have been conducted in the national capital, with 11,65,574 tests being done per million.

On the vaccination front, 1,59,010 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours in Delhi, of which 1,11,447 received their first dose, while 47,563 got the final dose. A total of 86,86,050 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, with 20,14,455 being fully vaccinated with the second dose.

