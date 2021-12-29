NEW DELHI : The national capital, Delhi and the finance capital, Mumbai, on Wednesday, recorded a significant rise in cases.

Delhi reported 923 cases of coronavirus, which is an 86% jump in cases from day before and the highest since 30 May.

Mumbai, on the other hand reported 2,510 cases of coronavirus, which is almost an 82% jump from the day before.

Here are some key points to this big story:-

Delhi

- The DDMA has decided to retain the ‘Yellow alert’ it has issued after the positivity rate touched 0.5%. The positivity rate is now at 1.29% after the national capital reported record spike in cases for two days in a row

- There are currently 2,191 active cases in Delhi and the city's overall tally stands at 14,45,102 with 25,107 related deaths

-New year celebrations have been banned in the national capital. A night curfew has been imposed from 10 PM to 5 AM. Restaurants, bars, and public transports have been directed to operate at 50% seating capacity.

- Today's count is the highest since 30 May. On 30 May, Delhi had recorded 946 Covid cases and 78 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.25%

- Delhi Health Department has been advised to enhance the health preparedness to deal effectively with the emerging situation and to closely monitor bed occupancy besides strengthening the home isolation strategy

- Records reveal that the average daily rise of Covid this time is almost 21% faster than during the second wave in March-April

Mumbai

-Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray met state ministers to decide on further action to be taken

-BMC is planning to increase hospital infrastructure and arrange for medication and oxygen

-The total positive cases in the city now stands at 775808 and the total active cases in the city stands at 8060

-New Year celebrations in the city has been banned. All public places has been directed to remain shut on 31 December. Strict action will be taken against establishments that violate guidelines during the New Year festivities

-Restaurants, gyms, cinema theatres have been directed to operate at 50% capacity. There is a night curfew from 9 PM and 6 AM. During this period more than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at public places

-Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope today said that Mumbai may witness lockdown-like situation if the number of Covid-19 cases keeps rising

-On 31st December, citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets will maintain social distancing. And special attention should be paid to the use of sanitizer

