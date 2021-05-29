The national capital reported about 900 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the first time the daily figure went below the 1,000 mark during the second COVID-19 wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

"Around 900 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is for the first time (during second wave) that we have reported cases below 1,000," Kejriwal told reporters after inaugurating a drive-through vaccination centre in the city.

He further said he was hopeful about unlocking more activities in the city as cases decrease further.

"I am hopeful that as cases continue to decrease, the city will soon open up more. We want economic activities to be back on track so that the economy can open up," he said.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases and 139 deaths, with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent.

Kejriwal had announced yesterday that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.