With 91 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 in Delhi, the total tally in the city has been pushed to 14,42,288. Meanwhile, the positivity rate increased to 0.20%. Currently, the active tally is at 531.

As many as 46,193 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in which a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent was observed. Moreover, the cumulative positivity rate reached 4.50 per cent.

The fresh recoveries stood at 100, taking the total recoveries rise to 14,16,656.

The capital city reported no fresh fatalities today. The total death toll remained at 25,101. Moreover, the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since June 25, with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.

Omicron tally

National capital Delhi on Monday reported four new Omicron cases. With this, the case tally has risen to 28, Delhi Health Department said. On the other hand, the country's Omicron caseload has surged to 166. Delhi accounts for second-most Omicron infections, after Maharashtra (54).

According to Delhi's health department, the four people, found to be infected with the variant, are admitted to Max hospital, Saket. Last week, on Friday, the national capital reported 10 new cases of coronavirus. Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for Covid-19 twice.

As many as 30,080 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far are at 2,48,60,295. The total number of containment zones as on date is 163.

(With inputs from agencies)

