Delhi reported 94 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. The national capital recorded 111 recoveries during the same period. With this, the number of active cases in the capital has fallen below 1000-mark. Now, the city has 992 active cases.

Today's numbers are slightly higher than what was on Saturday, when the capital recorded 86 new infection cases and five deaths. For last four days, Delhi has recorded less than 100 cases of Covid.





The positivity rate of the national capital dipped to 0.13 per cent, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin, which stated there are 992 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,554.

The recovery tally of the national capital stands at 14,08,567 recoveries while 24,995 people have succumbed to the Covid infection.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.59 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi eases Covid curbs

The Delhi government has given permission to stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators. However, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges will remain shut, and all kinds of gatherings, social, political, cultural, religious and otherwise, prohibited.

Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The status of Covid in Delhi was reviewed, and it was observed that the number of coronavirus patients and the positivity rate have declined considerably, and the overall situation has improved. But due caution and care have to be taken for consolidating the whole process of Covid management.

Last week, the DDMA had allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open with half their capacity, while capping the number of guests for weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels at 50. Other prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so till 5 am on July 12.

