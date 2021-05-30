Delhi on Sunday reported a decline in daily Covid cases and deaths as per the state's health bulletin.

The national capital reported 946 new Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 1.25% on Sunday. The city reported 1,803 recoveries and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi's total caseload has surged to 14,25,592 while active cases have increased to 12,100.

It is for the second consecutive day that Delhi reported less than 1,000 cases in 24 hours.

Yesterday, Delhi had recorded 956 fresh cases of Covid-19.

The health bulletin said a total of 5,817 people are under home isolation in Delhi as of May 30.

As many as 5,091 hospitals are occupied and 19,840 are vacant, it added.

The national capital conducted 53,259 RTPCR tests and 22,181 Rapid Antigen tests to date.

So far, Delhi has conducted 1,92,37,040 Covid tests.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.