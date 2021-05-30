Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi reports 946 Covid cases, 78 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 1.25%

Delhi reports 946 Covid cases, 78 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 1.25%

Premium
Delhi Covid-19 cases: It is for the second consecutive day that Delhi reported less than 1,000 cases in 24 hours
1 min read . 04:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi's total caseload has surged to 14,25,592 while active cases have increased to 12,100
  • Delhi reported 946 new Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 1.25% on Sunday

Delhi on Sunday reported a decline in daily Covid cases and deaths as per the state's health bulletin.

Delhi on Sunday reported a decline in daily Covid cases and deaths as per the state's health bulletin.

The national capital reported 946 new Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 1.25% on Sunday. The city reported 1,803 recoveries and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The national capital reported 946 new Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 1.25% on Sunday. The city reported 1,803 recoveries and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Delhi's total caseload has surged to 14,25,592 while active cases have increased to 12,100.

It is for the second consecutive day that Delhi reported less than 1,000 cases in 24 hours.

Yesterday, Delhi had recorded 956 fresh cases of Covid-19.

The health bulletin said a total of 5,817 people are under home isolation in Delhi as of May 30.

As many as 5,091 hospitals are occupied and 19,840 are vacant, it added.

The national capital conducted 53,259 RTPCR tests and 22,181 Rapid Antigen tests to date.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

So far, Delhi has conducted 1,92,37,040 Covid tests.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!