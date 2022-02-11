Delhi on Friday reported as many as 977 fresh infections and with that, the active tally in the city reached 4,812 and the cumulative total stands at 1849596, the health bulletin said. Currently, the positivity rate stands at 1.73%. In the same time span, the city also logged 12 deaths, taking the toll to 26047, and 1,591 recoveries, which pushed the recovery total to 1818737.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, and 12 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

