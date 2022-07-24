Delhi reports first case of Monkeypox today2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:47 AM IST
- First Monkeypox case reported in Delhi, admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College, union health ministry said
Listen to this article
Delhi on Sunday reported first case of Monkeypox on Sunday. The patient has been admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College, Union Health Ministry confirmed. The patient is a 31-year-old man with no travel history. He was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions, news agency PTI reported.