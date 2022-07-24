Delhi on Sunday reported first case of Monkeypox on Sunday. The patient has been admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College, Union Health Ministry confirmed. The patient is a 31-year-old man with no travel history. He was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions, news agency PTI reported.

With this, a total of four confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in the country so far.

The man had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, official sources told PTI.

A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital here around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the agency said.

"Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources said.

The other three cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Kerala. On July 22, India's third Monkeypox was confirmed in a 35-year-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE early this month.

Kerala has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for isolation, sample collection, and treatment of those infected or showing signs of the disease.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also asked airports to do the screening of all passengers amid the Monkeypox outbreak in the world.

The ministry advised officials to coordinate with agencies like Immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to designate the Monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency – the highest alarm it can sound.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected in Thailand.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplet.