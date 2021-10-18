The national capital has reported the first death due to dengue this year, according to a report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Of the total 720 cases of dengue, 382 have been reported this month till October 16.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released today, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is the highest count since 2018 for the same period, PTI reported.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation is the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

In the month of September, the national capital had registered 217 cases of dengue, the highest for the same month in the last three years, according to government data.

In 2020, the city recorded 266 cases from January to October. In the entire year, there were a total of 1,072 cases and one death, the report also stated.

With the onset of the monsoon every year, Delhi sees a dengue outbreak, which usually ends as the winter season arrives.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is also witnessing an increase in the cases of Dengue.

People should wear full sleeves clothes and ensure that water does not get stored for a long time anywhere in the home as a precautionary measure.

