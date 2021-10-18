Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi reports first dengue death this year

Delhi reports first dengue death this year

In October, the national capital saw a total of 382 new dengue cases, 29 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya.
1 min read . 01:17 PM IST Livemint

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms

Delhi reported its first death due to dengue this year, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) sources told ANI on Monday.

A total of 723 cases of dengue have been recorded so far in 2021, according to the data released by the SDMC.

In October, the national capital saw a total of 382 new dengue cases, 29 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya.

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms. DENV-2 is associated with more severe diseases.

Dengue infections are caused by four closely related viruses named DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. These four viruses are called serotypes because each has different interactions with the antibodies in the human blood serum. The four DENV serotypes mean that it is possible to be infected four times. Dengue season begins post-monsoon and stays till the onset of winter. 

