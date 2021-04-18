OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi reports highest Covid-19 surge in a day with over 25,000 new cases

Delhi reports highest Covid-19 surge in a day with over 25,000 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel screening commuters at Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel during a weekend lockdown imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)Premium
New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel screening commuters at Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel during a weekend lockdown imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2021, 08:17 PM IST Staff Writer

The positivity rate in the state has reached a grim 29.74%. The positivity rate suggests that almost one in every three people tested in Delhi turned out to be Covid-19 positive

The national capital has registered a new record high in terms of Covid-19 cases in a day. Delhi reported 25,462 fresh COVID cases and a total of 161 deaths in just a matter of 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the state has reached a grim 29.74%. The positivity rate suggests that almost one in every three people tested in Delhi turned out to be Covid-19 positive.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The recoveries have also gone up to 20,159 in the last 24 hours. After the latest surge, the active cases have reached 74,941.

The total recoveries in the state has reached 7,66,398 whereas the death toll has now reported at 12,121.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout