Delhi reports highest dengue case count in 5 years. Symptoms, helpline number, what not to do here3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Delhi records highest number of dengue cases in past 5 years year, prompting CM Kejriwal government to launch awareness campaigns and other strict measures to curb the spread of the disease
Delhi has been recording the highest number of dengue cases putting the national capital, which battled flood like situation due to overflowing Yamuna couple of weeks ago, into another distress. Delhi, according to reports, recorded a total of 187 cases were reported till 22 July – the highest for the period since 2018.
