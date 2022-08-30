Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian cities

Kolkata reported 11 rape cases in 2021, while Delhi accounts for the highest share of the total number of rape cases in the country, with the city reporting 1,226 rape cases, according to NCRB data.
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has put out the total number of rape cases reported in India in 2021. The latest report shows that Kolkata reported the least number of rape cases among 19 metropolitan cities in India last year.
According to the data, Kolkata reported 11 rape cases in 2021, while Delhi accounts for the highest share of the total number of rape cases in the country, with the city reporting 1,226 rape cases.
After Delhi, Jaipur stands in second place with 502 rape cases, followed by Mumbai with 364 such cases under IPC section 376. After Kolkata, the data shows that at the bottom of the chart was Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu with 12 rape cases and Patna with 30 rape cases.
As per NCRB reports, Indore in Madhya Pradesh reported 165 cases, Bengaluru reported 117 cases, Hyderabad reported 116 cases and Nagpur in Maharashtra reported 115 cases.
A total of 3,208 rape cases were reported in the 19 metro cities of India in 2021, according to NCRB data. It also added that Kolkata was among the cities where no attempt-to-rape cases were registered. Kolkata had reported 14 rape cases in 2019, while it has come down to 11 in 2021.
The state-wise data revealed that last year, Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases at 6,337, while Nagaland reported the lowest number at four. West Bengal reported 1,123 rape cases.
In all, India reported a total of 31,677 rape cases in 2021, having 31,878 victims, the NCRB data added.
Meanwhile, the highest number of crimes against foreigners in India in 2019 were recorded in Delhi (30.1 per cent), followed by Maharashtra (11.7 per cent) and Karnataka (11.2 per cent).
A total of 409 cases of crimes against foreigners including rape, murder and theft were lodged in 2019, down from 517 in 2018 and 492 the year before, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
