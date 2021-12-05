Delhi on Sunday reported its first case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, officials said. And with this, a total of 5 cases of the variant has been reported from the country so far.

A 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has been found to be infected with Omicron. The patient is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital and has mild symptoms, they said.

The patient is an Indian and had returned from Tanzania a few days ago, an official told PTI, adding, "The patient's travel history is being collated and contacts being traced."

“Twelve samples had been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control. One was found carrying the Omicron variant."

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said- today, “Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital."

Earlier this week, 2 cases of Omicron variant have been detected from Karnataka - a South African national and a Bengaluru-based doctor with no travel history.

Meanwhile, 72-year-old Zimbabwe returnee found to be infected with Omicron on Saturday. Later, another case of Omicron was reported from Maharashtra. The 33-year-old marine engineer, who tested positive for Omicron, travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi late last month.

Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, has been identified as a Variant of Concern.

A total of 8,895 new COVID cases that were logged today pushed the cumulative total to 3,46,33,255 and active tally to 99,155. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now.

In the same time span, 6,918 discharges took the total recoveries to 3,40,60,774. The recovery rate in India is currently at 98.35%.

On Saturday, 8,603 COVID cases, 415 fatalities and 8,190 recoveries were reported in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.