Delhi reports more than 400 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over 2 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi has reported as many as 409 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,42,439 and the related fatalities to 10,934. This is the highest daily count recorded in the city for the first time in ov two months. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 2020.

Delhi has reported as many as 409 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,42,439 and the related fatalities to 10,934. This is the highest daily count recorded in the city for the first time in ov two months. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 2020.

The national capital also recorded 6,29,485 recoveries with as many as 286 people being discharged today.

For the last two days, the city reported over 300 fresh cases on a daily basis. On Wednesday 370 new cases were recorded and 320 on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases respectively, were recorded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 new cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down the next month, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}