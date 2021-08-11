For the seventh time since the onset of second wave coronavirus pandemic, Delhi on Wednesday reported zero COVID-19 fatalities. With that, the death toll in the city stands at 25,068. No Covid-related deaths were reported on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4 and August 8 too.

Meanwhile, a total of 37 fresh COVID cases and 47 patients discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department. The city's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,36,889, while the total number of recoveries has shot up to 14,11,327. Currently, the national capital has 494 active cases of the infection, down from 504 the previous day. It was also the second time since April last year that the number of active cases dropped below 500.

The positivity rate in the city dipped to 0.06 per cent, while the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

A total of 66,886 tests were conducted to detect the infection in the last 24 hours, of which 44,668 were RTPCR or CBNAAT or True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid-antigen tests.

According to the bulletin, 179 patients are in home isolation, a minor decline from 180 on Tuesday. Of the 12,260 hospital beds for Covid patients, 274 are occupied. The number of containment zones has gone down to 262 from 273 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

The national capital reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one more fatality due to the infection on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. It reported 498 active coronavirus cases on Monday.

According to government data, 1,09,71,946 beneficiaries have been administered Covid vaccine doses in the capital since the inoculation exercise began on January 16. A total of 30,57,042 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.