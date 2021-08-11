Delhi reports no COVID-19 death, 37 more cases in last 24 hrs

Meanwhile, a total of 37 fresh COVID cases and 47 patients discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department. The city's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,36,889, while the total number of recoveries has shot up to 14,11,327. Currently, the national capital has 494 active cases of the infection, down from 504 the previous day. It was also the second time since April last year that the number of active cases dropped below 500.

