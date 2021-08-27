For the second consecutive day, no COVID-related deaths were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the health department said. This is also the 17th time since onset of second wave of the pandemic that zero covid deaths were reported from the city.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

With today's count, the death toll stands at 25,080.

On Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, while no death was reported due to COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, the city reported 45 fresh cases and on Friday, 35 cases were registered.

