For the fourth consecutive day, no Covid-related deaths were reported from Delhi on Saturday. This is also the 23rd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday. The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.

Meanwhile, 55 new Covid infections were registered from the city in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said. And with that the tally touched 14,37,929. The positivity rate stood at 0.08%.

As many as 70,303 tests -- 48,510 RT-PCR tests and 21,793 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Friday, 35 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, while the day before, the daily case count stood at 39 with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of new infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May.

