1 min read.Updated: 04 Sep 2021, 05:26 PM ISTLivemint
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday. The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.
For the fourth consecutive day, no Covid-related deaths were reported from Delhi on Saturday. This is also the 23rd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been reported in a day.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday. The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.