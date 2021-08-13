For the third consecutive day, no COVID-related deaths were reported from Delhi. This is also the ninth time since the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that the coronavirus-linked fatalities remained zero in the national capital. No COVID deaths were reported from the city on on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4 and August 8. The death toll in Delhi currently stands at 25,068.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital has also reported 50 new cases pushing the total number of cases to 14,36,988. The active cases in the city is at 468, while the positivity rate stands at 0.07%, city's health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, with 84 discharges in the same time span, the total number of recoveries touched 14,11,452.

A total of 73,324 tests were conducted to detect the infection in the last 24 hours, of which 23,634 were RTPCR or CBNAAT or True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid-antigen tests.

The national capital, on Wednesday, recorded 37 cases and zero deaths, while on Thursday 49 cases and zero deaths were logged.

It reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one more fatality due to the infection on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. The city logged 498 active coronavirus cases on Monday.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

