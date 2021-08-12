No COVID related fatalities were reported from Delhi for two days in a trot. It is also the eight time since the onset of the pandemic when the daily death count remained nil in the national capital. Earlier, on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4 and August 8 no deaths related to COVID were reported.

As per the city's health bulletin, as many as 49 fresh coronavirus cases were registered from the city pushing the total tally to 14,36,938, meanwhile, the death toll stands at 25,068. Currently, there are 502 active cases in the city.

The case positivity rate is at 0.07% as against yesterday's 0.06%.

Delhi also logged a total of 41discharges in the same time span taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,368

A total of 71,348 tests were conducted to detect the infection in the last 24 hours, of which 48,877 were RTPCR or CBNAAT or True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid-antigen tests.

The national capital, on Wednesday, recorded 37 cases and zero deaths.

It reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one more fatality due to the infection on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. The city logged 498 active coronavirus cases on Monday.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

