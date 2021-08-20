The national capital recorded no fatalities due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hour, the state health department said on Friday. Further, 57 more people tested positive for the virus, taking the positivity rate to 0.08%.

Currently, the death toll due to the disease stands at 25,079.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,37,274 while 14,11,736 patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has reached 459, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation is 135, while the number of containment zones is 237.

This is the eleventh time since the outbreak of the second wave of the virus that zero deaths have been seen in the city.

Prior to this, no death due to the viral disease was recorded on 18, 24 and 29 July, and 2, 4, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 16 August as well.

On 2 March, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. The day had also seen 217 fresh infections and the positivity rate was at 0.33%. The second wave swept the city during April-May. when the infection rate peaked at 36% in the last week.

Since 19 April, both the number of daily cases and the single-day death count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on 20 April and 306 fatalities reported on 22 April. On 3 May, the city registered a record 448 deaths due to the viral disease.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking since the end of May.

On 15 May, Kejriwal had said, "The number of Covid cases is reducing slowly and steadily in Delhi, and I hope that it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to be negligent in any way."

Following the announcement of relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from 26 July, with no provision for standing travel for commuters.

