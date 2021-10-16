No Covid-related death was reported from Delhi on Saturday. So far, two fatalities due to COVID-19 have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2 and 10. The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stands at 25,089.

Meanwhile, a total of five Covid deaths were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28.

In the last 24 hours, 21 fresh cases were also reported from the national capital with a positivity rate of 0.04% With today's numbers, the total number of cases stands at 14,39,358. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

On Friday, 26 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04%, while on Thursday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, as per official data.

A total of 48,870 tests -- 43,504 RT-PCR and 5,366 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded on that, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Despite a fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

