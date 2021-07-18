As Covid-19 cases in the national capital witness a sharp decline since the past few weeks, Delhi on Sunday reported no new virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin, keeping the death toll since the pandemic outbreak at 25,027.

Along with that, the national capital reported 51 new Covid cases today, taking the tally to 14,35,529.

Delhi positivity rate also remained at 0.07% and recoveries reached 14,09,910 with 80 more patients recovering in the 24-hour period.

Active cases in Delhi are at 592, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday prohibited the annual Kanwar Yatra in the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"No celebrations, processions, gatherings, etc. shall be allowed during forthcoming Kanwar Yatra-2021 starting from July 25 in NCT of Delhi," stated an order issued by the DDMA.

The DDMA order came a day after the yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra usually goes on till the first week of August and sees thousands of Shiva devotees, called 'kanwariyas', travelling mostly on foot from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, to collect water from the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that governments should take every step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

