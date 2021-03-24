The national capital is witnessing a surge in the fresh covid-19 cases as it recorded more than 1,000 infections for the second day in a row.

Delhi reported 1,254 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in over three months, while six people succumbed to the virus, the health department said.

It is the second time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases.

The new 1,254 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded, according to official data. The active cases rose to 4,890 from 4,411 a day ago. The positivity remained over 1 per cent for the fifth consecutive day, the health bulletin said.

The new infections pushed the tally to 6,51,227, while 6.35 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday, according to official data.

Six people died due to the disease, taking the number of fatalities to 10,973. A total of 82, 331 tests, including 52,224 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, as the positivity rate stood at 1.52 per cent, the bulletin said. It was 1.32 per cent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 2,560 from 2,316 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 976 from 871 on Tuesday, it said.

The number of cases in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

