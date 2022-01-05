Delhi has reported 10, 665 fresh COVID-19 cases today pushing the active tally to 23,307. The positivity rate for COVID-19 in the city jumped to 11.88% today.

The city also saw 8 deaths and 2239 discharges in the same time span. As many as 89742 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had already hinted that the national capital is likely to report around 10,000 COVID-19 infections today, with the daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10%.

The minister also added that the third wave of COVID-19 has started in Delhi.

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities.

During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

